Police continue to question teenagers over Oldbury murder of boy, 13

West Midlands Police have said that there is no update as of yet into the death of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed to death at an address on Lovett Avenue, in Oldbury, on August 29.

Two boys were confirmed to have been arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the stabbing, with both remaining in custody while police continue questioning.

At the time, a spokesperson for WMP said: "The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time."

The investigation into the death of a young boy continues

In a statement, released by West Midlands Police on Friday, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, commander of the Sandwell Policing Area, said: "This is a truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life.

"First and foremost my thoughts and the thoughts of all involved investigating the death of this young boy remains firmly with the family and loved ones. I know this will also have a huge impact on the wider community who will be shocked and concerned about what has happened.

"I am grateful to our officers who attended the address and supported the paramedics as they worked in vain to try to save his young life."

Tributes left outside the house in Lovett Avenue where a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Following the boy's death, dozens of residents visited the address to leave flowers and heartfelt tributes.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, with West Midlands Police asking anyone with information, CCTV or ring doorbell footage to get in touch with them directly via their 101 number, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.

Alternatively, information can be given via their Live Chat service on the police website.