Murder of 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in his own home shocks 'close-knit' Oldbury community

The boy was fatally stabbed at his house in Lovett Avenue at about 4pm on Thursday, and despite the best efforts of emergency service personnel he could not be saved.

Police are treating his death as a murder and following "active lines of enquiry" to trace the person or people responsible.

A police cordon was in place around a brown, terraced house in Lovett Avenue all throughout Friday and large police teams including forensics experts were seen coming and going as the investigation into what happened continued.

Members of the public also visited the house over the course of the day to leave dozens of bouquets of colourful flowers, as well as a teddy bear, which were placed in front of the house, inside the police cordon.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from West Midlands Police's Homicide Team, had said on Friday morning: "It's absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

"We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

A woman who lives near the scene of the murder, and did not want to be named, told the Express & Star: "I read the news this morning, it’s horrifying.

“You read about these things but when it happened on your doorstep it’s just shocking.

“People say the area is rough, but where isn’t? I’ve lived here for 50 years and it’s been okay. But everywhere has its problems."

Anna, who lives close to where the killing happened, said: “My husband called me when he pulled in, asking if I knew what was going on.

“We see ambulances here sometimes, I think because there’s an elderly population - but that many police is not usual.

“I didn’t know the family well but we would say hello to each other as neighbours do.

“I never knew of any trouble from them, they were an ordinary family in our community, I know them as good people.

“I have always felt very safe here, we’re close-knit so it’s all very shocking to see this happening."

Another neighbour, Lance, aged 58, said: "I've lived around here for seven years, It’s a quiet street, friendly area - a working class community.

“Everyone looks out for each other, If we don’t hear from each other we enquire.

“I don’t know them personally, but never had any problems with them.

“I only heard what had happened when It came on the news. It’s horrible - it makes you wonder who else is carrying knives on them."

Another neighbour told the Express & Star she knew the family of the murdered boy and found them "kind and friendly".

Angela, 58, said: “They were like all kids, climbing on garages, trees, playing football, just doing what every little boy or girl does.

“There were respectable to the community, kind and friendly, they never caused the street any problems but I can only speak from my own experience.

“It’s sad, it’s shocking - he’s lost his life and for what?

“Whoever caused his life to end has changed their own life as well."

Smethwick's MP Gurinder Singh Josan also released a statement about the murder: "I have been shocked to hear of the tragic stabbing of a young 13-year-old boy at a house in Lovett Road, Lion Farm, Oldbury yesterday evening resulting in his death. This is a tragic waste of a young life and my thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the family and friends of the young boy.

"I want to thank the prompt response of the West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics who administered advanced trauma care at the scene, but unfortunately and despite their best efforts, could not save the young boy."

At 4.15pm on Friday, Sandwell police commander, Chief Superintendent Kim Madill, read a prepared statement to the media outside West Bromwich Police Station.

Chief Superintendent Kim Madill addresses the media outside West Bromwich Police Station

She confirmed that the boy was stabbed in his own home. She also pledged to "work with and support" the boy's family and the wider community to find the person responsible.

She said detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry to find the suspect or suspects in the boy's murder.

And she announced that a dedicated online portal has been established for anyone with any relevant footage or information to upload. It can be found on westmidlands.police.uk.

Her statement in full said: "We are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed at a house in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, yesterday afternoon.

"This is a truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life.

"First and foremost, my thoughts and the thoughts of all involved investigating the death of this young boy, remain firmly with the family and the loved ones.

"I know this will have also had a huge impact on the wider community, who will be shocked and concerned about what has happened.

"I am grateful to our officers who attended the address and supported the paramedics as they worked in vain to try to save his young life.

"I'm here to let the family and the wider community know that we will work with you and support you as we seek to find who is responsible for the death of this young boy.

"We have a team of detectives investigating exactly what happened and we are following active lines of enquiry to find the suspects.

"We know the incident took place inside his home and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward. We have local officers and youth workers in the area over the coming days so please speak to them directly if you have any concerns or information that you would like to pass to us.

"We have created an online portal for people to send us information as we build our investigation and my personal ask today is if you have any information at all, no matter how small, then please send it in.

"This can include CCTV, perhaps ring doorbell footage, and you can send that directly to us by clicking on a link on the West Midlands Police website.

"Thank you."