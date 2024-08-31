Woman shaken as 'aggressive beggars' approached her in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The female, aged in her 20s, told officers that the pair were in a dark coloured vehicle described as possibly a BMW 1 Series and that the incident happened in Alliance Street in Stafford at around 2.30pm on Friday.

The woman was not injured, but Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with film footage to contact them.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.

If Anyone noticing suspicious behaviour or have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around this time, should phone 101 and quote incident number 423 of 30 August or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.