Officers want to speak to man suspected of carrying out attempted street robberies in Black Country

The incident Moxley Road in Darlaston at around 10am on August 20.

The next day two men in Hickman Park off Wolverhampton Street in Bilston were approached by a man on a bike at around 4.45pm.

The suspected offender, who was captured on a street camera, demanded money and shoved them before leaving empty-handed.

West Midlands Police said they believe the same man was responsible and officers investigating the incidents want anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the image should contact them via Live Chat on the force website, by phoning 101 quoting 20/772204/24.