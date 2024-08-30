Boy, 16, arrested following knifepoint robbery in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from West Midlands Police have detained a 16-year-old boy after a man was robbed at knifepoint in George Street during the early hours of Wednesday.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery in Walsall.

He was also questioned over an assault after another boy was punched in the face on The Bridge earlier this month.

He was further quizzed around the theft of a mobile phone in Thorpe Road on August 20.

He has since been released on bail with strict conditions while police continue their enquiries.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference numbers 20/794598/24, 20/760454/24 or 20/782758/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.