Thief who stole nearly £30,000 from employers missed sentencing hearings due to 'pre wedding photo shoot' and 'honeymoon'

Kamaldip Shergill, 28, of Oldbury, plundered £26,932 when he worked at JD Sports in West Bromwich between March and May last year.

He also stole £2,789 from Primark, in West Bromwich, when he was employed there for 13 days in May, 2022.

Shergill, of Westmead Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by an employee at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court in May this year.

However, despite being due to be sentenced earlier this month and yesterday he is still enjoying the high life and missed both hearings.