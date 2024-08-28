Wolverhampton hit and run murder suspect charged following Ryan Griffith's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Griffiths, 29, was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Burleigh Road, Wolverhampton, just before 9pm last August 21.

Sadly, after being rushed to hospital by emergency teams, Ryan sadly died from injuries two days later.

Ryan Griffiths

Now, after carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident, West Midlands Police have charged 26-year-old Aden Wright with murder.

Wright was arrested on Monday, appearing before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing, with anyone with information asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting 20/711590/24.