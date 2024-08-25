Tributes to 'loving son, brother, and dear friend' killed in Wolverhampton hit-and-run as fundraiser launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being hit by a car in the Merridale area of Wolverhampton on August 21.

Ryan Griffiths, 29, was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Burleigh Road, Merridale.

He died of his injuries on Friday afternoon.

Now, friends, family members and loved ones have taken to the fundraising website Gofundme to share their tributes to Ryan, which has already gained over £1,600 to support the costs of a funeral.

Charlotte Harkness, who started the fundraiser, said: "I'm asking for any help to make this an amazing day for a man who truly deserves it.

Burleigh Road, Merridale, where the incident took place. Credit: Google

"He was a loving son, brother, and dear friend to everyone around him. Anything you can give to help would be greatly appreciated."

In a loving tribute from Ryan's family, released by West Midlands Police, they said: "Ryan was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“He had a heart of gold and a lot of loving friends.

“Everyone is devastated by his sad loss and he will be sadly missed."

A murder probe into the death of the 29-year-old was also launched by West Midlands Police, with officers asking anyone with information to contact them directly.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson previously said: "We've launched a murder enquiry after a man, who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Wolverhampton, has died. Ryan Griffiths sadly passed away this morning in hospital following the incident in Burleigh Road, Merridale, on Wednesday evening

"We believe the 29-year-old was struck by a dark-coloured car just before 9pm, and the car involved then drove away. His devastated family are being supported at this awful time and are being updated by officers as our enquiries continue.

"CCTV and doorbell footage is being retrieved and reviewed as we work tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and identify and trace whoever is involved. Door-to-door enquiries are also ongoing and a forensic examination of the scene has been carried out."

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the homicide investigation, said: "Ryan’s family have been left devastated by what’s happened, and so I’d urge the driver to do the right thing for everyone involved and to hand himself in."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 20/711590/24.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be given via the independent Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.