Birmingham dog attack victim named as 32-year-old 'king hearted' Nicholas Glass

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The victim of a vicious dog attack in Birmingham has been officially named as the man's family pays tribute to their 'kind-hearted and caring' son.

Nicholas Glass was discovered in the garden of a relative's property in Hereford Close, Rubery, in the early house of August 21.

The 32-year-old was found to have died as the result of injuries consistent with a dog attack, with two of the dogs being identified as XL Bullies, which are a banned breed, neither of which have a certificate of exemption.

32-year-old Nicholas Glass sadly died after being mauled by a number of dogs in a property in Rubery

His family said today: "In Nicholas, we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends.

"He was kind-hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone. We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately."

All four dogs remain in secure kennels, with police saying the investigation into the attack is still ongoing.

This latest death comes following a number of tragic incidents involving the XL Bully breed, including the death of 52-year-old Ian Price, who was sadly killed after being mauled by two dogs that were understood to have been of the XL Bully type in Stonnall, Staffordshire.

In another incident, 85-year-old Lucille Downer died as a result of injuries sustained from dogs in the rear garden of her property in Boundary Avenue, Rowley Regis on April 2, 2022.

Another incident, on Shorncliffe Road, Coventry, saw a seven-month-old baby girl die as the result of injuries sustained from a dog bite to the head.