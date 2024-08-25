Jailed: Dangerous driver who crashed into husband and pregnant wife causing serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brandon Payne, 24, of Griffin Street, Netherton, has been jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court on August 22.

On June 9 last year, a family consisting of a husband, his pregnant wife and their small two-year-old child were walking along a pavement on Level Street, Brierley Hill when Payne lost control of his Volvo car while overtaking another vehicle, mounting the pavement and crashing into the family.

Both husband and wife were left with serious injuries, however, thankfully, their two-year-old boy was not seriously hurt.