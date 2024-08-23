Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Khuran Sajad, 22, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon after an incident on Reedswood Lane, Birchills.

The incident took place at around 11.50pm on July 31 and saw the road cordoned off overnight and into the early morning.

Sajad was remanded following the charge and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

West Midlands Police have said that enquiries into the incident are still ongoing, asking anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number, or the Live Chat service on their website, quoting 20/720593/24.