West Midlands Police reveal several locations where locals can 'surrender' zombie-style knives before nationwide ban

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The nationwide scheme runs for four weeks between August 26 to September 23, without repercussions for surrendering these potentially dangerous knives safely.

On August 19, Several locations were highlighted by West Midlands Police in a statement stating branches and locations where locals can surrender the dangerous knives and in some cases receive compensation for it.

From September 24, it will be illegal to own zombie-style knives and machetes as they are added to the list of dangerous prohibited items already banned, including zombie knives, butterfly knives, Samurai swords and push daggers.

Image: West Midlands Police

Ahead of the new ban coming into force, anyone who has one of these weapons is being urged to hand them over – safely and legally.

The surrender scheme will allow people to hand in knives that fall within the new legislation at police stations, in return for an application for compensation.

There are nine locations being afforded to locals in the Black Country and Birmingham local policing areas.

Wolverhampton Local Policing Area

Wolverhampton police station, Metro One Campus, Bilston Street, Wolverhampton.

Dudley Local Policing Area

Brierley Hill police station, Bank Street, Brierley Hill.

Sandwell Local Policing Area

West Bromwich police station, Moor Street, West Bromwich.

Walsall Local Policing Area

Bloxwich police station, Station Street, Walsall.

Birmingham Local Policing Area

Birmingham Central police station, Snow Hill Queensway, Birmingham.

Bournville Police Station, 341 Bournville Lane, Bournville, Birmingham.

Stechford Police Station, 338 Station Road, Stechford, Birmingham.

Sutton Coldfield Police Station, Lichfield Road, Sutton Coldfield.

Solihull Local Policing Area

Solihull police station, Homer Road, Solihull.

Police have also told individuals they can anonymously dispose of these weapons using safe, surrender bins.

And, anyone making a compensation claim can do so at the point of surrendering the weapon at their local police station. Police forces will forward their application on to the Home Office to be processed.

In the West Midlands, the Force's dedicated team - that tackles knife crime, Project Guardian - is also working with specific retailers around bulk surrender during the month.

After September 24, anyone caught with a zombie-style knife or a machete faces time behind bars.

The surrender and compensation claim form and full guidance is available on the Gov.uk website: Compensation scheme for 'zombie' knives and machetes - GOV.UK.

West Midlands Police also reminded - and reassured the public - of a number of initiatives which are underway across local communities to tackle knife and weapon related crime.

Some examples are Police and community-led weapons sweeps in parks and open spaces. This aims to recover weapons hidden for use in offences.

Test purchase operations and responsible retailor visits to ensure retailers are complying with the law on the sale of knives.

A strong focus on the identification, arrest and management of offenders who use knives.

Proactive police operations within key locations in the community to identify and tackle weapon related crime.

School and college engagement to ensure students are informed of the law, risks and consequences of carrying knives. This is being supported within secondary schools and colleges with the delivery of random knife bar searches.