'I live in fear now a dog who wounded a spaniel after attacking a boy has been allowed to stay in our village'

Jackie Podmore, who lives near Christopher Stewart, the owner of Coda, witnessed a 'frightening' attack earlier this year on a dog which was being walked by a couple including a pregnant woman with their son in Brookhouse Lane.

It left the spaniel – named Bentley – needing £1,000 worth of treatment to gaping wounds caused by the attack, on April 14.

The horrific injury to spaniel Bentley

And it was the second time Coda had attacked in the village – on May 28 last year a 15-year-old boy was attacked as he walked to the shops. The dog only narrowly missed a major nerve in his arm.

His mother started a petition to prevent the dog being returned to the village after it was temporarily moved out.