'I could never do that to another mother': Student nurse tearfully denies trying to snatch baby

Safia Ahmadei answered questions at Wolverhampton Crown Court where she is on trial for attempted kidnap.

She tearfully denied she wanted to take the baby of a mother she had befriended in the neo-natal ward at New Cross Hospital in February this year.

She said: "I am a mother, I could never do that to another mother, I just would never do it. I could never do that."

The 36-year-old explained how she had lied to her husband and his family that she continued to be pregnant with twins after suffering a miscarriage.

She said: "I was scared if I told him I had a miscarriage he would be angry and maybe leave me."