Two more arrests made following Staffordshire hotel riots

Staffordshire Police arrested two men, both from Tamworth, on Monday following the violence outside the Holiday Inn Express, Tamworth on August 4.

One of the men, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker, and the other man, aged 60, on suspicion of violent disorder.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We’ve been using drone surveillance, body-worn video and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) to gather footage of the people involved in the incidents that took place in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday, August 3 and Tamworth on Sunday, August 4.

"If you’ve got information that can help us with our investigation, get in touch using the Major Incident Public Portal."