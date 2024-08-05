Police guard damaged Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth day after riots

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A far-right mob tried torching the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth on Sunday evening as violent anti-migrant protests swept the UK.

Footage shared on social media showed masked thugs hurling bricks and bottles at the hotel as asylum seekers inside watched from their windows.

Many members of the mob were seen wearing black face coverings and were heard chanting: "Whose streets? Our streets."

This morning, five police officers were standing guard to protect the site which was littered with debris.

Bricks lay around the entrance to the building after far-right protesters pelted the building with petrol bombs and fireworks.

Dozens of windows of the hotel were smashed while vile graffiti was sprayed on the walls near the entrance.

Thugs scrawled "Get out of England", "f**k feds" and "scum" in black spray paint.

It is not known if the asylum seekers have been evacuated from the hotel.

The aftermath after three petrol bombs were thrown at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Tamworth on Sunday night. More than 150 people were arrested following violent disorder in UK towns and cities over the weekend. Tamworth. August 5 2024.

Local resident John Parkes, 71, said he was told the asylum seekers were still inside the building.

The retired teacher said: “Looking at the scenes, I’m gobsmacked. Absolutely gobsmacked. I think the Prime Minister has lost the plot. I take objection as a 71-year-old one male, who’s been in teaching, I’ve got concerns. I’m not right wing, I don't condone this behaviour.

“Outside what they’ve done, there are barriers to a car park, the barriers and the machine have been demolished. Then outside the main holiday express building, there are bricks and large stones everywhere. I can see police everywhere. There’s at least two male and two female officers here.

“On the side of the wall there is graffiti saying ‘get out of England’ and other racial things I can’t repeat. My understanding is that the hotel hasn’t been evacuated but there are no cars in the car park.

"All the rooms in the hotel look to be empty, there’s no clothes against the windows like usual. I just think Mr Starmer has added to the tension by tarring us all with the same people.

"I’m not far right, it’s just a legitimate concern with immigration at the moment, but I don’t condone this violence. I can see up the side of the building, it looks like they’ve tried to burn something on the side of it.”

One police officer suffered a broken arm during Sunday night's violence.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the disorder was brought under control in the early hours of Monday morning.

Posting on X, the force said: "The violent disorder in Tamworth has ended after being successfully dispersed. We're now appealing for information to help us identify those responsible last night (4 Aug) after a crowd of protesters attacked the Holiday Inn and police officers outside."

Over 100 people have been arrested nationally for the spate of violence across cities in England.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison from Staffordshire police said: “The senseless violence and acts of despicable thuggery in Tamworth tonight are completely inexcusable.

"The local community do not deserve to be subject to this behaviour, and neither do the brave officers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe.

“I want to echo the messaging that police forces have been championing nationally following the events across the country this week: we will be using footage from CCTV, air support and our officers’ body-worn video devices to identify those responsible and seek the toughest possible punishment for these acts of senseless violence.

“Officers have shown tremendous courage in responding to the disorder that unfolded tonight, as well as those that worked valiantly at the protests seen in Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

“There have already been more than 100 arrests nationally in connection with these acts and I expect those who are identified will meet the full force of the law.”