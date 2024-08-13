Police appeal after car broken into and items stolen in early hours in Wolverhampton
Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft in Wolverhampton.
By Lauren Hill
Published
It comes after a car was broken into in Blackburn Avenue just after 2.15am on July 30.
The vehicle was not taken but items inside it were stolen.
Anyone who can help is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101 or message them via Live Chat on their website, quoting crime reference number 20/720052/24.
Report crime anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.