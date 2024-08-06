Student nurse 'befriended mother of premature baby she planned to kidnap' from Wolverhampton maternity ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Safia Ihmadei, 36, is standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court for conspiring to kidnap a premature baby at New Cross Hospital in February.

Ihmadei was arrested on Valentine's Day after nurses in the maternity unit raised the alarm about the student nurse acting suspiciously.

When police searched her car and Upper Vauxhall home they found newly purchased baby clothes, brand new toys, a passport and £1,500 in cash.

Prosecutor Seamran Sidhu said: "The defendant was a first year student nurse but lied to say she had a placement at the diabetic ward, which was near the maternity ward.