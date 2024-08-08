Veteran sister who thwarted baby being snatched from maternity unit tells jury why she raised alarm

Veteran sister Gill McGowan has worked for the NHS for 18 years and at first thought Safia Ihmadei was a colleague.

However, after speaking to her she quickly realised Ihmadei was lying about why she wanted 'to see the babies'.

Sister McGowan was giving evidence in Ihmadei's trial in Wolverhampton Crown Court where the 36-year-old is charged with conspiring to kidnap a baby.

Ihmadei, of Upper Vauxhall, was repeatedly seen around the hospital's neo-natal unit where she befriended a baby's parents who waiting for their premature boy to be allowed home.

After quizzing the parents about their baby's ethnicity, religion and eating habits, the prosecution claim she planned to steal their child to maintain a lie to her husband she had given birth. She used her student nurse uniform and ID to move around the hospital.

However, on February 13 Sister McGowan, challenged her when she headed to a cot containing a baby/

She said: "Initially she walked in the ward with such confidence it was like she worked with us, and that she was always with us, so she did not really stand out. She walked towards the baby's cot.

"But when we spoke to her, it was then she said she had been with the mother all day. She even knew the baby had been cold all day, which, which had been mentioned in the handover notes at the end of the shift.

"And the reason she was there is because she had brought a blanket for the baby. She said she was on her night shift and she was here to drop off blankets."

Sister McGowan added: "We told her we did not need blankets, we had our own supply. We told her she had to leave the ward. There was risk of infection. She again said she had blankets, we said she could bring the blankets to the main ward and we would pick them up from there.

"She came back ten minutes later, this time she had her dressing gown on. I asked why have you got your dressing gown on, you were told you could not come back onto the ward."

Ihmadei bizarre explanations to her questions made Sister McGowan suspicious, prompting her to ring the baby's parents and security.

She said: "I asked where she got the dressing gown from, she said her car. She said on night shifts they wear dressing gown to keep warm, I told her 'none us do that'.

"She then again said she had blankets for the baby, then she showed them me and they were not even proper blankets for babies. I told her she had to go, she then said her friend was coming, he had blankets, could they see the babies. I said 'no, you can't, it would be like me coming onto your ward with all my mates and asking to look around, we don't do that."

Ihmadei again returned with a male and asked sister McGowan if she could 'show him the babies'.

She said: "I asked who he was, and she said 'a friend', could they come and look at the babies, and I said no, only the parents can see the babies. Then I jokingly said 'oh is it your boyfriend' and she said 'yeah, yeah, he is' - I told her 'well he's still not coming in'."

The next morning Ihmadei was suspended from her University of Wolverhampton nursing course and told to stay away from New Cross Hospital.

However, she returned and was then arrested, police found new baby clothes, a passport and £1,500 in her car, which detectives believed was going to be used to flea the area.

Ihmamei denies conspiring to kidnap a child, the trial continues.