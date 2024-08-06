Boy, 16, arrested following Staffordshire riots with 'many more' arrests to come

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 16-year-old boy from Tamworth has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following a riot scene outside a Holiday Inn Express on Sunday, which saw a far-right mob set the hotel on fire and hurl bricks and bottles at the windows.

The hotel is currently housing asylum seekers.

Police said the 16-year-old is being held in custody and awaiting questioning.

It comes as police crack down on identifying those involved in the 'senseless violence' seen across the country in recent days.

Staffordshire Police detectives are reviewing vast arrays of footage from the scenes in Tamworth on Sunday, August 4 and other parts of Staffordshire in an effort to bring those responsible to justice.

Nearly 400 arrests have already been made nationally – the force expects this number to grow each day, with more people to be arrested in Staffordshire in the coming days.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It’s been really pleasing to see lots of people getting in touch with vital evidence since we opened the major incident portal yesterday. We’re really thankful for all of the positive comments that have been left for the frontline officers who have been subject to the acts of thuggery we’ve experienced recently.

"If you’ve got information, please get in touch with us using the Public Portal.

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."