Man accused of murdering woman found dead in temporary accommodation appears in court by video link

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wayne Bond, 44, from Stafford, appeared at a hearing via video link from HMP Dovegate today and only spoke to confirm his name.

Bond was not asked to enter a plea and will be required to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing in October.

A trial will not be able to take place until February next year, and should take three weeks due to the potential evidence and witnesses presented to the jury by the prosecution.

Ms Simkin’s body was found at Eagle House, a temporary accommodation site for those who find themselves homeless between the ages of 18 and 64, on Newport Road, Stafford, on Monday, July 29.

Staffordshire Police detectives were given extra time to question Bond before charging him with murder on Thursday.

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC told Bond: "You will next appear in court in October and I expect you to be produced in person."