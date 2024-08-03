'We DO NOT send drone parts to the Israeli Army so stop the intimidation and violence in our village' begs drone company

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Palestine Action protestors descended from across the country to protest outside UAV Engines Ltd's Staffordshire factory causing disruption and anxiety for Shenstone residents.

The factory has been targeted for years but comes under more sustained attack when the Israeli Army conduct operations, there were protests in April and this week due to the successful killing of Hamas commanders using killer drones.

The Lynn Lane factory was splattered with red paint by protestors determined to close the business using illegal tactics including blockading the public entrance, trespassing and climbing on the property.

Police were deployed to the factory at 6am on Wednesday and Thursday to "ensure the safety of employees, members of the community and protesters".

Nearly 20 arrests were made on Wednesday and Thursday with several protestors charged with criminal damage amongst other offences, none of those arrested were local.

Palestine Action shared photos and videos from the protests proclaiming the factory had been "drenched in blood" after red paint was successfully sprayed on the building.

However, local residents complained the protestors did not just drench the factory but the entire village, taking pictures of paint splattered pavements and gullies with running pink liquid. The Express & Star offered Palestine Action the chance to apologise to Shenstone residents and confirm or deny the "blood red paint" was environmentally friendly and would not kill local wildlife. They have yet to respond.

the repeated closure of Lynn Lane, which connects Shenstone and Stonnall, creates upheaval for neighbouring businesses and residents diverted miles around 'narrow unsuitable' lanes.

UAV Engines Limited told the Express & Star last night the products manufactured in Staffordshire are not bound for the Israeli military.

A UAV spokesman said: "The accusation that UAV Engines Limited are exporting engines to Israel for use by the Israeli military is categorically false. This misinformation propagated by a criminal group attempting to illegally prevent a lawful UK business from operating.

"UAV Engines Limited proudly offers engineering excellence, with locally designed and produced engines built by experienced and long serving staff delivered to the UK armed forces and to customers around the world."

The company acknowledged the ongoing protests the company attract are becoming a serious problem for its neighbours in the village named Staffordshire's poshest earlier this year.

The spokesman added: "We continue to work with the appropriate authorities and police to prevent this disgraceful campaign of violence and intimidation, which brings disorder to the local area and disruption for residents."

Last month a woman was ordered to pay £900 after being convicted of spraying paint onto a Staffordshire drone factory.

Beth Meadows was found guilty of causing criminal damage worth less than £5,000 in a trial at Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday(8). The 28-year-old caused £420-worth of damage when she spray painted onto the building of UAV Engines, a military drone manufacturer, at Shenstone, near Lichfield, in January last year.

Meadows, of Great Western Road, Anniesland, Glasgow, was ordered to pay £350 compensation, £500 costs and a £22 surcharge. In total she must pay out £872.

She was also given a 12-month conditional discharg