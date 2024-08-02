Police release image of man they want to speak with after an assault in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police are looking for information relating to a man they wish to talk to following an assault at an address on Ryland Street, Birmingham, just before midnight on March 16.

The incident saw a man assaulted by three other men, with police already identifying two of those involved.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak with him after a man was assaulted by three men at an address in Ryland Street, Birmingham, just before midnight on 16 March.

"Since the assault, we have identified two offenders. We now need your help identifying this man."

Anyone who has information relating to the assault, or the man pictured, can contact West Midlands Police via their 101 number, or alternatively via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting crime reference 20/326545/24.