Boy, 16, arrested after string of vehicle thefts in areas including Walsall

The boy was wanted by police in connection with the theft of a Land Rover and BMW taken from addresses in Sutton Coldfield in the early hours of Wednesday.

Both vehicles were later recovered, West Midlands Police said.

The teenager was taken into police custody on suspicion of the theft of motor vehicles, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He is also suspected to be involved in a series of thefts of motor vehicles across Walsall, Little Aston and Sutton Coldfield.

On Thursday afternoon, West Midlands Police said he had been released on strict conditions while officers continue with their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 20/690941/24.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.