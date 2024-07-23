Police trying to find this group after victim told 'he'd be stabbed' during robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on their X account, formerly Twitter, officers in Walsall released the image and asked their following if anyone recognises any of the people in it.

They said they want to speak to them in relation to a robbery when a victim had his iPhone, keys, speaker and gloves stolen after being told he would be stabbed.

The incident took place at around 7.30pm on March 18, on Park Street, Walsall.

Image: Walsall Police/X

In its post, it said: "Do you recognise any in this group?

"We realise the CCTV footage isn’t the clearest but if you recognise any in the group contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/340736/24."