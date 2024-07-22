Man, 19, arrested after gun fired in residential street in Walsall borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A West Midlands Police statement said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after a shot was fired in a Walsall street.

"Officers executed a warrant at an address in Hucker Road yesterday and arrested a 19-year-old man.

"He was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody as we continue with our enquiries.

"The arrest was made after a shot was fired in Kingsley Street just after 10pm last Saturday.

"We have made extensive enquiries in the area and have examined CCTV footage as our investigation continues to move at pace.

"We understand incidents such as this cause concern in the community and we will have extra local officers in the area over the coming days."

DS Sharon Garbett, from the force's Complex Investigation Team, said: “We believe there may be people in the community who do have information which can assist us in our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who can help us to please either message us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting crime reference number 20/688281/24.

"If people feel reluctant to pass on their personal details then please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 5555111. All information can be provided without giving your name or other personal details.”