Man charged over death of dog attack victim
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was fatally injured by two dogs.
James Trimble-Pettit of Fradley, near Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.
The 31-year-old is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on September 5.
Mr Price was fatally injured by two dogs, understood to be XL Bully dogs, outside a house on Main Street, Stonnall just after 3pm on September 14 last year.
His family continue to be supported by specialist officers from Staffordshire Police.
Then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to ban the breed by the end of last year, saying: "It's clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It's a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on."
At the time, a close friend of the victim pleaded with people not to share footage of the dog attack, saying that the video had been shared around the school Ian's daughter attended.
Tributes poured in for the popular and well-loved businessman, who ran cosmetic repair business Belle Arti from his Stonnall home.
Rachel Amies said: "RIP Ian. Can’t stop thinking about this absolute tragedy. Your early morning Facebook posts were always something I looked forward to. Sending condolences to Ian’s family."
Michelle and Greg Vincent said: "You will really be missed around the village. Sending all the love and support we can to Heather and the kids. RIP Ian."
Colin and Andrew from Howell Projects Ltd added: "Ian it was a privilege to work with you, you will be missed. Sending our condolences to your family at this very sad time."
Jayne, who went to school with Ian, said: "This should never have happened. So many more people are gutted than you’ll ever know Ian.
"You were a positive ray of sunshine; a man who loved his family and enjoyed making others happy. Miss you."
One anonymous message said: "RIP Mr Ian Price you showed exemplary bravery, courage and strength."