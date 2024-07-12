Community leaders call for peace following fatal shooting in Walsall

Local leaders of the Blakenall area of Walsall have reassured residents that 'everyone is working together' to keep the peace following the death of 20-year-old Connor Brookes.

Connor was shot to death in broad daylight as he sat outside of a residential address on Well Road, Blakenall, on Monday afternoon – the same day that another shooting took place on Stevenson Road, Beechdale.

West Midlands Police have not yet confirmed if the shooting incidents on Well Road and Stevenson Avenue are linked, however, residents have expressed their concerns at the two incidents, with some saying they 'want to leave the area'.