Walsall shooting victim named locally after broad daylight murder as police get extra powers

Tributes to a man in his 20s who was shot dead in broad daylight on Well Lane, Blakenall, in Walsall, has been named locally as Connor Brookes.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of shots fired just before 5pm on Monday afternoon.

On arrival, paramedics quickly discovered two men, a victim in his 20s who was confirmed dead at the scene and another man who received injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The deceased man was named locally by residents as Connor Brookes

A cordon was quickly put in place before a murder investigation was launched, with officers saying that at this stage they 'believe this to be a targeted attack'.

Ahead of announcing extra powers to investigate the murder this evening, a West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "At this stage, we believe this to have been a targeted attack.

"We understand how distressing and alarming incidents of this nature are so there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days.

"Officers will be offering reassurance, so please talk to them if you have any concerns."

The police cordon at Well Lane

Now, those who knew Connor have taken to social media to leave their tributes, with many saying he was a 'young man who was taken too soon'.

Another message said: "Can't believe I'm writing this. RIP Con. I'll never forget our conversations and little missions.

"You'd never fail to put a smile on my face. Can't believe you are gone. Love you always Con."

A different post read: "Rip lad, thinking of all the lads in Walsall too. Another young life went like that. It's complete madness, rest easy lad and let's hope justice is served."

One man aged 22, one aged 18 and one aged 17 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, with all remaining in custody while police continue their enquiries.

Extra powers granted to West Midlands Police in murder investigation

Officres have been granted extra powers through a Section 60 dispersal order to investigate the murder in Walsall until 2pm tomorrow (July 10).

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our focus over the coming days is to ensure that we keep everyone safe and we will continue to use extra powers to do this. The extra powers, a section 60 dispersal order, allows us to disperse and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

"We've also brought in extra resources over the next few days to help us police the area."

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, the policing commander for Walsall, said: "I understand that last night's incident has left the community shocked and worried.

"I want to reach out to you to let you know that we really understand. That the quick actions of detectives and officers meant that we swiftly arrested three suspects.

"My officers have been visiting local schools today to reassure the young people in the area and I'm working with local partners including your local councillors and local community voices. Together we will make sure that we are in the right places at the right times to make sure that you feel safe.

"Detectives are working around the clock and will leave no stone unturned to find out why this has happened and to make sure that anyone involved is arrested.

"Over the coming days you will see more police around, but this is not the end of our work in the area and I would like to thank those people in the community who have come forward already.

"We know that there is lots of speculation online and we will keep you informed as much as we can over the next few days.

"Keep talking to us and we will make sure we listen to your concerns and act on any credible information.

"My thoughts also remain firmly with the family who have lost their loved one in such tragic circumstances."

Anyone with information that could help our investigation is urged to call us on 101 or you can speak to us online through our Live Chat function on our website.

If you want to leave information anonymously you can also contact Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111.

The Section 60 will be in force until 2pm on 10 July and will be regularly reviewed throughout the week.