£20,000 reward to help find arson suspect behind Wolverhampton house fire that killed man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26, died in hospital after his family home on Plascom Road, East Park, Wolverhampton, was deliberately set alight in the early hours of June 25.

The crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers is offering the cash days after West Midlands Police released shocking CCTV of the moment the blaze started showing footage of a man smashing then removing the front ground floor window. Seconds later the front room is captured erupting in flames.

Four other family members were injured, with a 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman still in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "This is a shocking, callous, and awful case, and my deep-felt condolences go to Akashdeep’s family. He was described as a kind person who brought lots of joy to people. We want to see justice for him and his loved ones.

“Often, it’s the smallest piece of information that is key to catching someone responsible, which is why we are appealing to anybody who has suspicions or knows who is involved to come forward."

The suspected arsonist could be seen on CCTV smashing a window before setting the interior of the house alight and fleeing

The fire left the house severely damaged

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation led by West Midlands Police, offering the reward for information that is given exclusively to them, that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Mr Duthie added: "We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities, which is why our charity, independent of the police, is here to help.

"If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the fatal arson attack or you know someone who suffered with burn injuries about two weeks ago, then tell our charity what you know."#

Earlier this week, police appealed for the person they believe started the fire to 'do the right thing' and hand themselves in.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards said he had a team of over 100 officers working on the case and studying CCTV footage and has urged whoever they believe broke the window and used an accelerant to start the fire to come forward.

The house two days after the fire

DS Edwards said: "We re working 24 hours a day on this case – a young man has died and two people remain in hospital – I can only imagine what the family are going through at this time.

"The footage we have published is harrowing and clear – it clearly shows someone banging and smashing the windows five or six times, emptying some kind of liquid into the house and starting the fire."

The reward is available for three months, and will expire on October 12, 2024.

To access the untraceable online submission form, visit the Crimestoppers website, the Fearless website, or alternatively call the Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who can help can also call West Midlands Police on 101, or message via Live Chat on the website, quoting log 218 of 25 June.

A major police incident portal has also been set up at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N44-PO1 or to report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.