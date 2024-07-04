Police identify man who allegedly kicked woman in chest and broke another's nose on a train

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

British Transport Police officials have said they have identified the man who is said to have also kicked another woman in the chest during the incident, which happened on a train from Birmingham New Street to Northfield.

The force are continuing their appeal for witnesses.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 11.45pm on May 11 the victims were talking to a man when he suddenly kicked one of them in the chest and the other in the face breaking her nose.

"Anyone who has any information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by phoning 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 891 of 11 May."