Probe under way after two rail passengers kicked by man leaving one woman with broken nose

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Another woman was kicked in the chest during the incident which happened on the service that was travelling from Birmingham New Street to Northfield.

British Transport Police has launched an investigation and is appealing for the community to help identify a man suspected of attacking them.

Image of the man being sought by detectives

Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to the incident.

The force stated: "At around 11.45pm on May 11 the victims were talking to a man when he suddenly kicked one of them in the chest and the other in the face breaking her nose.

"Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation."

Anyone who recognises the man's face or has any other information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by phoning 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 891 of 11 May.