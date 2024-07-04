Man charged after BMW stolen in Stourbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police arrested the man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary and he has since been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance.

He now faces a court appearance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said yesterday: "Following a recent theft of a BMW from Stourbridge our enquiries have identified a suspect.

"We have located him today and arrested him on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and burglary. The male is now in custody awaiting interview. #DYcrimeteam"

An update this morning read: "This male has now been charged to court with aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for further details.