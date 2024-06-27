Man, 48, charged with threatening another man with a meat cleaver in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 48-year-old was quickly detained by officers who arrived at the scene on Heronville Drive within 10 minutes on Wednesday.

He has been charged with possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court next month.

West Midlands Police are this week celebrating their response officers, who are usually 'first on the scene'.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Response officers are usually first on scene and the first officers that the public come into contact with.

"This week we are celebrating their hard work.

