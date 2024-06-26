Shock as XL Bully locked inside cage found dead floating in city canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from the RSPCA were called to the canal at Crawford Street in Saltley, Birmingham, on Friday by police following reports of a dog’s body in the water.

Animal rescue officer Paul Nijar, who went to the scene, said: “The body of the dog was inside a metal cage that was floating in the canal; I pulled the crate out of the water and it was clear the dog was, sadly, dead.

“The dog is an adult unneutered male, brown XL Bully type, between one and two-years-old.

“I scanned him and he was microchipped as ‘puppy 8’.

"When we made enquiries with the contact details on the microchip at an address in West Bromwich they said they’d had a litter of puppies which they’d sold on and they’d not kept contact details.

“They had no further information about the person who bought the puppy and were understandably shocked at what had happened.”

Inspector Laura Brewerton has now launched an investigation into the dog’s suspicious death.

She said: “We currently don’t know the circumstances around this dog’s death but it’s incredibly concerning that he was found shut inside this crate floating in the water and we can’t rule out the possibility that he was thrown into the canal alive and left to drown, which is horrific.

“We’re now investigating this heartbreaking incident and we’d urge anyone who recognises this dog or who saw anything suspicious in this area on Friday - or the days before - to get in touch with us. This can be done anonymously."

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Leave a message quoting reference 1288402.