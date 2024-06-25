Trio 'acted as team' to kill father-of-seven at Wolverhampton drugs den, court told

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Kerry Francis, Jonathan Williams and a boy of 16, were complicit in the death of Deavon Harrison, aged 46, who was found with gunshot wounds at a Dunstall Hill property which was well known in the area for drugs activity.

Kevin Hegarty KC, opening the prosecution on Tuesday, said Francis and Harrison arrived at the house off Stafford Road around 11.20am whilst Williams and the boy arrived shortly after armed with a gun and a knife.

Mr Hegarty said: "We say he was brought there for the purpose of causing him serious injury or in this case death, and that the three of them left Mr Harrison dying on the kitchen floor with knife wounds to the head and a gunshot to the chest which went in deep, leaving him bleeding extensively and which ultimately led to his death.

"Williams and the teenager had already been to Lane Court at Boscobel Crescent nearby where we say they brought the gun and the knife which were used to murder Mr Harrison, who was brought to the house in Dunstall Hill.