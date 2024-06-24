Man arrested after two police officers are injured at West Bromwich petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Multiple police cars were spotted at a Tesco Express petrol station on Walsall Road, West Bromwich yesterday.

West Midlands Police officers arrived at the scene at around 9.15pm, after noticing a man using a vehicle with cloned number plates.

But while trying to apprehend the alleged offender, one officer was injured when the suspect reversed and a second officer was injured while trying to remove the key from the the suspect's vehicle.

Both police officers were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, dangerous driving and theft.

He remains in custody today.

Two officers were injured during the incident

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A man's been arrested after two of our officers were injured at a petrol station on Walsall Road, West Bromwich, last night.

"It happened when the officers spotted a vehicle on cloned number plates at the Tesco Express, at around 9.15pm.

"One officer was injured when the vehicle was reversed, and another was hurt as he tried to remove the keys from the vehicle.

"They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"A man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, dangerous driving and theft and remains in custody today."