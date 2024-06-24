Man arrested after Walsall machete attack
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery after another man was attacked, dragged from his vehicle and robbed of his car in Walsall.
The robbery – which saw the victim attacked with a machete and dragged out of his vehicle by three other men – took place just before 8.30pm on April 27, on Leckie Road, Walsall.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of robbery but has since been released on bail under strict conditions while police continue their enquires.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery after a man was attacked with a machete and had his car stolen after being dragged out of his vehicle by three men in #Walsall.
"We arrested a 21-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed with strict conditions while we carry out further enquiries.
"Robbery is a local priority at Walsall LPA.
"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/440028/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."