Man arrested after Walsall machete attack

The robbery – which saw the victim attacked with a machete and dragged out of his vehicle by three other men – took place just before 8.30pm on April 27, on Leckie Road, Walsall.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of robbery but has since been released on bail under strict conditions while police continue their enquires.

Leckie Road, Walsall. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery after a man was attacked with a machete and had his car stolen after being dragged out of his vehicle by three men in #Walsall.

"We arrested a 21-year-old man yesterday on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed with strict conditions while we carry out further enquiries.

"Robbery is a local priority at Walsall LPA.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/440028/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."