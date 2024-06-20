Police get more time to question suspected gunman after three hurt in shooting at Smethwick venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were taken to hospital after the incident at Avenue Bar, Restaurant and Grill on Rolfe Street, at about 3.30am on Monday.

A woman was also hurt and taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and assault.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police has now confirmed that the force has been granted extra time to question him.

The spokesman said: "We have been granted a court extension to continue to question a 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and assault."

Following the shooting, police have called for Avenue Bar, Restaurant and Grill to have its licence reviewed.

The review was requested by a “senior” West Midlands Police officer over “serious crime and serious disorder".

The bar and restaurant’s owners and other responsible authorities have until July 1 to make representations to Sandwell Council before a hearing is held.