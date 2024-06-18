Suspects arrested after Walsall shop robbery as staff threatened with 'sharp object'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pair targeted a shop on High Street, Pelsall in Walsall shortly after 9pm on Monday night, picked up some items and went to leave the shop.

A staff member intervened but a small pointed metal object was drawn and threats were made before the pair left the store.

High Street, Pelsall. Picture: Google

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man and 40-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery. Both remain in custody while police carry out further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/560503/24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.