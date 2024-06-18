Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at Smethwick venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police received multiple calls to Avenue Bar and Restaurant on Rolfe Street at around 3.30am on Monday.

Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A third victim, a woman in her 20s, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and has been discharged.

A man, aged 23, from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and assault.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any information about the incident.

A statement from West Midlands Police earlier today read: "We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to identify who was responsible.

"Officers are increasing their patrols in the area in the coming days as we know how concerning this incident is for the community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat or by calling 101 quoting 412 of June 17.