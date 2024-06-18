Police remain at scene of Smethwick shooting as investigation continues to find those responsible

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police rushed to the scene of Avenue Bar and Restaurant, on Rolfe Street, Smethwick, to reports of a shooting at around 3.30am on Monday.

On arrival, officers discovered a man in his 40s and another man in his 20s, who were both taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'.

Today, West Midlands Police confirmed that officers 'remain at the scene' following the shooting, with the investigation into the incident 'still ongoing'.

At the time, a statement from the police said: "We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to identify who was responsible.

"Officers are increasing their patrols in the area in the coming days as we know how concerning this incident is for the community."

Emergency vehicles could be seen outside of the bar following the incident

Bus services, including the National Express West Midlands number 54 and 54A – which runs between West Bromwich and Worlds End – were diverted via Soho Way.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered two patients, both men, who were treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."

An appeal for information into the shooting is still active, with West Midlands Police asking anyone with information to get in contact with them via 101 or the live chat service on the force's website, quoting 412 of June 17.