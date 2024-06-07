Thirteen teenagers arrested after man assaulted in Wolverhampton city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The attack happened at Victoria Square around 6pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries that were initially considered life-threatening but later treated for cuts and bruises, and discharged.

Officers are examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses as enquiries continue.

They are asking for anyone who witnessed the attack and may have footage of the incident to get in touch rather than sharing it on social media.

Extra officers are being deployed in the city centre today and over the weekend.

Anyone with information can be contacted via Live Chat on the police website quoting log 4095 of June 6.