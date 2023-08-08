Notification Settings

Dramatic images show moment three suspected criminals are arrested after police chase

By Daniel Walton

Dramatic images have shown the moment that three suspected criminals were arrested following a police chase.

The car was stopped on the a stretch of the M6

West Midlands Police said a Volkswagen Golf Type R was stolen in a burglary in Halesowen and was later pursued by officers.

The wheels were stung and the driver attempted to drive the wrong way onto the M42 but was stopped, police said.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "This VW Golf R was stolen in a burglary in Halesowen before being seen by OPUWarks It was stung whilst being pursued before the driver attempted to drive the wrong way onto the M42 motorway.

The police employed 'tactical contact' to stop the vehicle. Photo: WMP Traffic

"Our officers used tactical contact to prevent this and all 3 occupants were arrested."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

