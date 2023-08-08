Dramatic images show moment three suspected criminals are arrested after police chase

West Midlands Police said a Volkswagen Golf Type R was stolen in a burglary in Halesowen and was later pursued by officers.
The wheels were stung and the driver attempted to drive the wrong way onto the M42 but was stopped, police said.
West Midlands Police tweeted: "This VW Golf R was stolen in a burglary in Halesowen before being seen by OPUWarks It was stung whilst being pursued before the driver attempted to drive the wrong way onto the M42 motorway.
"Our officers used tactical contact to prevent this and all 3 occupants were arrested."
West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.