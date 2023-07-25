Neighbours reeling after 'lovely' woman's death prompts Dudley murder probe

Flowers and heartfelt messages have been left near the home of 58-year-old Sharon Gordon, whose body was discovered at her home in Bromford Road, Dudley, on Friday after she failed to turn up for work.
Neighbours of a woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation have been left reeling by the tragedy, as they paid tribute to the victim and spoke of their own fears.
