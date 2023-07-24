Man arrested on suspicion of murder as woman whose body was found in Dudley home is named

Police have named the woman as Sharon Gordon

West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman, who has now been named as Sharon Gordon, was found by "concerned friends" at her home on Bromford Road on Friday.

A 43-year-old man has since been arrested and is currently being questioned by police on suspicion of murder.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, said: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation and we are still appealing for people to come forward with any information.

"We are piecing together the last movements of Ms Gordon and would appeal to anyone who saw her recently to get in touch.

"An arrest has been made and at this stage we believe this was an isolated incident.

"Our thoughts remain firmly with the family, friends and loved ones of Ms Gordon and we have specialist officers who continue to support them."