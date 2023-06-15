Former Wolves striker Benik Afobe says £400k of jewellery stolen from his mother's home

'Heartless' Wolverhampton landlord terrorised tenants and broke into their home with a hammer
Former Wolves player Benik Afobe says he has had up to £400,000 worth of jewellery stolen from his mother's home.
In a Facebook post he claimed the jewellery was taken from the property in Elstree, Hertfordshire.
Afobe played 62 league games for Wolves in two separate spells between 2015-16 and 2018-19, scoring 28 goals.
The striker currently plays for Hatta in the United Arab Emirates.
Hertfordshire Police said it is continuing enquiries around the burglary of "several items of jewellery".