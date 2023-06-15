Notification Settings

Former Wolves striker Benik Afobe says £400k of jewellery stolen from his mother's home

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Former Wolves player Benik Afobe says he has had up to £400,000 worth of jewellery stolen from his mother's home.

Benik Afobe of Wolverhampton Wanderers
In a Facebook post he claimed the jewellery was taken from the property in Elstree, Hertfordshire.

Afobe played 62 league games for Wolves in two separate spells between 2015-16 and 2018-19, scoring 28 goals.

The striker currently plays for Hatta in the United Arab Emirates.

Hertfordshire Police said it is continuing enquiries around the burglary of "several items of jewellery".

