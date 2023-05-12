Man and woman from Cannock charged with drugs offences following stop-and-searches

Two people from Cannock have been charged with drug offences after stop-and-searches in the Staffordshire town.

At 2.15pm on Thursday (May 11), Staffordshire Police stopped a Ford Focus on Delta Way and found heroin and crack cocaine.

Shortly after, officers stopped a Mini Cooper on the A5 in Brownhills and searched an address.

Ann Deakin, 53, from Cannock, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (Saturday, May 13).