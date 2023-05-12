Notification Settings

Man and woman from Cannock charged with drugs offences following stop-and-searches

By Eleanor LawsonCannock

A man and a woman have been charged with drug offences following two separate stop-and-searches in Cannock.

At 2.15pm on Thursday (May 11), Staffordshire Police stopped a Ford Focus on Delta Way and found heroin and crack cocaine.

Shortly after, officers stopped a Mini Cooper on the A5 in Brownhills and searched an address.

Ann Deakin, 53, from Cannock, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and perverting the course of justice.

She is due to appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow (Saturday, May 13).

Karl Burn, 36, from Cannock, has been charged with possession of class A drugs. He is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates Court on June 7.

