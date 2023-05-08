The park at the end of Shelley Road where two children were injured in the shooting.

The incident took place at around 3pm near to a play area on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1.

An 11-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were left with gunshot wounds to their legs, though both are expected to make a full recovery.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, were arrested last week in connection with the shooting and have since been bailed with strict conditions.

Police at the scene on Shelley Road at the time of the incident

A 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday evening, from an address in Dyfed-Powys.

Police have since been granted additional time by the courts to question the third suspect as the investigation continues.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "With regards to the third man arrested in connection with the Shelley Road shooting, we have been granted a further 36 hours by Birmingham Magistrates Court to question the suspect in custody."

Detectives investigating the incident have also released an image of a black car believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

The image of the car detectives released.

The shooting is the fourth to take place in the city in a matter of weeks, coming shortly after shots were fired at a venue in Whitmore Reans on April 23.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the major crime team, said: "We’re making good progress as we continue to investigate these shootings which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton.

"Our absolute priority is bringing all of those involved into our custody and we’ll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done."

A special online police portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1.

Anyone with information can also contact the police via Live Chat on the website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.