Third man arrested in connection with Wolverhampton shooting that left two children hurt

The park at the end of Shelly Road where two children were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1. Both children are thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening from an address in Dyfed-Powys. He was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

Two men aged 21 and 25, who were arrested earlier this week, have now been bailed with strict conditions.

Detectives investigating the Shelley Road shooting released an image of a car believed to have been involved in a chase with other cars around the Bushbury area at the time.

The image of the car detectives released.

They are still appealing to anyone who recognises the vehicle or knows the people connected to it, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the major crime team, said: “We’re making good progress as we continue to investigate these shootings which have rightly shocked the community in Wolverhampton.

“Our absolute priority is bringing all of those involved into our custody and we’ll continue to work around the clock to make sure that is done.”

A special online MIPP portal has been set up for people to submit information, dashcam or doorbell footage: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23C04-PO1

Anyone with information can also contact the police via Live Chat on the website, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.